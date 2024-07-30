|
30.07.2024 12:54:43
Pfizer Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $41 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.327 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.400 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $13.283 billion from $13.007 billion last year.
Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $41 Mln. vs. $2.327 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.01 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.283 Bln vs. $13.007 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $59.5 to $62.5 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Pfizer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 30 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Pfizer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|GSK, Pfizer and Moderna face RSV vaccine sales slump (Financial Times)
|
23.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Pfizer von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Pfizer veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.24
|Pharmariese: Pfizer treibt Entwicklung von Abnehmpille voran - Aktie steigt deutlich (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|28,35
|0,32%