Pfizer Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.00 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $3.39 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.55 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $24.29 billion from $23.84 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.00 Bln. vs. $3.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $24.29 Bln vs. $23.84 Bln last year.