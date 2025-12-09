Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 12:54:20

Pfizer Inks About $2 Bln Exclusive Deal With Fosun's YaoPharma To For Novel GLP-1 Obesity Therapy

(RTTNews) - Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday it has inked an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with YaoPharma, a subsidiary of global healthcare company Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of YP05002, a small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist currently in Phase 1 development for chronic weight management.

Under the terms of the agreement, YaoPharma will complete an ongoing YP05002 Phase 1 clinical trial and grants Pfizer an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture and commercialize YP05002 worldwide.

YaoPharma will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to $1.935 billion, as well as tiered royalties on sales, if approved.

Pfizer plans to conduct combination studies of YP05002 with its glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist PF-07976016 currently in Phase 2 development and with other small molecules in its pipeline.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten