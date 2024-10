Pfizer Is Clashing With Its New Activist Investor. Will It Harm The Stock?

What a twist! An activist investment fund, Starboard Value, has recently been pushing Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to increase shareholder value. Though they initially supported its campaign, Pfizer 's former chief executive officer and chief financial officer both made a late-night about-face on Oct. 9, publicly pledging instead to support the current CEO, Albert Bourla. Now, Starboard's $1 billion stake in the limping pharma juggernaut may mean it has to take a more adversarial approach to getting the changes it wants.Will this clash between a major shareholder and management, current and former, harm the stock? Or is the situation merely an awkward and public miscommunication between actors with aligned interests?Let's keep this most recent development in perspective. While it's true that Pfizer 's stock dropped by about 2.5% on the news of the former leaders throwing their lot in with the reigning management team, that pullback essentially mirrors the boost the shares got when Starboard Value announced its stake. So the immediate impact to the stock is negligible.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool