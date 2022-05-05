|
05.05.2022 11:55:00
Pfizer Is Poised to Shatter These 2 Records in 2022
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) just delivered the best quarter in the company's history. Its first-quarter revenue topped $25.6 billion. Adjusted profits totaled more than $9.3 billion. The drugmaker isn't done yet. And it's likely to go beyond notching wins against its own historical performance. Pfizer is poised to shatter these two biopharmaceutical industry records in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
