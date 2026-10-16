Pfizer Aktie

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WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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16.10.2026 20:53:00

Pfizer Just Declared Its 352nd Straight Quarterly Dividend. Is the 6% Yield Safe?

Last week, drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) declared a $0.43 fourth-quarter dividend, its 352nd consecutive quarterly dividend. The forward annual dividend, therefore, is $1.72 per share, which represents a handsome 5.9% yield. Consider that the current average S&P 500 dividend yield is around 1%, and you'll see how attractive Pfizer's yield is.

But is Pfizer's dividend safe? It's something every income investor absolutely needs to know, because a company's share price typically declines after a dividend cut, for two primary reasons. One, income investors often sell the stock to seek income elsewhere. And two, investors more broadly view a dividend cut as a flashing red warning signal that a company is facing financial stress and weak cash flow.

And Pfizer did cut its dividend in half back in 2009 during the great financial crisis, when many companies were forced to slash their payouts. But since 2010, the company has raised its dividend every year. That's impressive. But is it sustainable?

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 11 910,00 1,10% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 26,27 0,00% Pfizer Inc.

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