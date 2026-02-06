Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
06.02.2026 02:52:05
Pfizer Launches TrumpRx Program To Expand Affordable Access To Medicines Across U.S.
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the launch of its TrumpRx program, designed to make innovative medicines more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans. Through this initiative, more than 30 primary care and specialty treatments will be offered at significant discounts—averaging 50% and reaching as high as 85%—for patients who choose to self-pay outside of insurance.
The program, part of Pfizer's landmark Most Favored Nation (MFN) agreement with the U.S. government, aims to lower prescription costs for conditions affecting over 100 million people, including migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, menopause, atopic dermatitis, and overactive bladder.
Pfizer is also partnering with GoodRx to provide patients greater flexibility, enabling them to use coupons at nearly any U.S. pharmacy or opt for select at-home delivery options.
PFE closed regular trading at $26.49, down $0.29 or 1.08%. In overnight trading, the stock slipped slightly to $26.44, down $0.05 or 0.19%.
