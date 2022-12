Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today.IndexPercentage ChangeContinue reading