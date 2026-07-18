Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
18.07.2026 15:15:00
Pfizer Paid Out $14.6 Billion in Dividends Over the Last 18 Months. Can It Keep This Up Through the Patent Cliff?
The big reason to buy Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) right now is its huge 7% dividend yield. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) yields a tiny 1%, and the average pharmaceutical stock yields 1.5%. The big risk with buying Pfizer for its outsize yield is that the dividend could be cut. Here's a look at the problem. In 2025, Pfizer paid roughly $9.8 billion in dividends. Through the first half of 2026, it paid roughly $4.8 billion. That's a total of $14.6 billion in dividends over the last six quarters. It is a lot of money going out the door at a time when the company needs cash to pay for other things.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
|
14.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Pfizer-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26