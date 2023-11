Pfizer Posted a Steep Loss. Is It Time to Sell?

It's been about a couple of weeks since Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) promised to make Halloween extra spooky by warning us that third-quarter results would be disappointing. It turns out the warning was more than justified. Instead of the large profit investors have gotten used to, Pfizer reported a third-quarter loss of about $2.4 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel