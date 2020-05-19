Pfizer Prices $4,000,000,000 Debt Offering

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the pricing of a debt offering consisting of four tranches of notes:

$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.800% notes due 2025

$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.700% notes due 2030

$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.550% notes due 2040

$1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.700% notes due 2050

Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper and/or to refinance, redeem or repurchase existing debt.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 28, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies may be obtained by calling Barclays Capital Inc. at (888) 603-5847, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 831-9146, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (800) 503-4611 and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

