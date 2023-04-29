29.04.2023 23:54:00

Pfizer Receives AUA Health Science Award

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Pfizer Oncology is the recipient of the 2023 Health Science Award for its outstanding support of the educational, scientific and research goals of the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation in urologic cancer.

"We are proud to recognize Pfizer Oncology as the recipient of the 2023 Health Science Award," said Edward M. Messing, MD, FACS, president of the AUA. "Pfizer Oncology has become an instrumental partner with the AUA to support urologists seeking healthcare information to inform patient care."

The Health Science Award is presented annually to a company for its outstanding help in promoting the educational, scientific and research goals of the AUA. The presentation of this honor was held in conjunction with the 2023 AUA Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

