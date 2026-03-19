Pfizer Aktie

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WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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19.03.2026 12:48:31

Pfizer Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 Study In Metastatic Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Thursday announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 study of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI in people with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

The study met its primary endpoint, with the combination demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival compared to placebo plus XTANDI. The results exceeded the pre-specified hazard ratio target of 0.63, with most patients remaining progression-free at the time of analysis.

The treatment also showed consistent benefits in patients with both BRCA and non-BRCA HRR gene alterations.

Pfizer shares closed at $27.32 on Wednesday, down 0.47%.

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