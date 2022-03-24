Pfizer Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation For RSV Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older.

The FDA decision is primarily based on the positive results of a proof-of-concept, Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a single dose of 120µg RSVpreF in a human viral challenge model in healthy adults 18 to 50 years of age.

In September 2021, Pfizer announced the initiation of an ongoing RENOIR Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of RSVpreF, in adults ages 60 years or older.

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions, with preliminary clinical evidence indicating that the drug or vaccine may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoints.

RSV is a disease for which there are currently no prophylactic, therapeutic, or vaccine options for older adults and the medical community is limited to offering only supportive care for adults with the illness.