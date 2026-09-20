CHANGE Aktie

CHANGE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.09.2026 23:00:00

Pfizer Says Its Biggest Headwinds Are Finally Easing. Does That Change the Story for This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock?

The past few years have been challenging for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The company has faced macroeconomic problems, significantly lower sales from its coronavirus portfolio, and looming patent cliffs, including for its best-selling drug, the anticoagulant Eliquis. However, according to CEO Albert Bourla, Pfizer's headwinds are easing. Is he right?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

At a recent conference, Bourla argued that Pfizer faced three major headwinds in 2025: tariffs and drug-pricing policies, declining sales of its coronavirus products, and patent cliffs. He goes on to argue that the pharmaceutical giant has addressed the first challenge, notably by signing agreements with the U.S. government that granted the company a tariff break in exchange for selling certain medicines at reduced prices in the country. And while COVID-related sales remain unimpressive this year, as Bourla points out, Pfizer has performed fairly well and has generally exceeded Wall Street's earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates in recent years. In fact, over the past 10 quarterly reporting periods, the drugmaker has exceeded EPS expectations in all 10 while beating revenue expectations in nine of them, according to Bourla.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHANGE Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHANGE Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHANGE Inc. 1 006,00 0,10% CHANGE Inc.
Pfizer Inc. 23,95 -0,37% Pfizer Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen