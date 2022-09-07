Pfizer Says Its Group B Streptococcus Vaccine Candidate Got Breakthrough Therapy Designation

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Wednesday said its investigational Group B Streptococcus (GBS) vaccine candidate, GBS6 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Food and Drug Administration.

GBS6 is proposed for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy.

The FDA decision was on the basis of the interim analysis of a Phase 2 study dubbed NCT03765073, evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of GBS6 in healthy pregnant women aged 18 to 40 years, who were vaccinated during the second or early third trimester of pregnancy.