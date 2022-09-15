|
15.09.2022 13:41:59
Pfizer Says Late-stage Study Of Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate Met Primary Goal
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Thursday said Phase 3 study of its pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate, MenABCWY, in individuals aged 10 through 25 met primary goal.
In the Phase 3 study, MenABCWY showed non-inferiority to licensed vaccines, Trumenba and Menveo, for the five meningococcal serogroups that cause the majority of invasive meningococcal disease.
TRUMENBA is an FDA-approved meningococcal vaccine to protect against B type meningococcal bacteria and Menveo is approved for protection against A,C,W, and Y types of meningococcal bacteria. Currently, there are no single vaccine to protect against all the five types.
Pzier intends to submit an application to the FDA for the approval of the vaccine, in the fourth quarter of this year. Submissions to regulatory authorities outside the U.S. are also planned, the company said.
"A pentavalent vaccine has the potential to help simplify what is currently a complex meningococcal vaccination schedule in the U.S. and improve vaccine coverage," said Annaliesa Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.21
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.21
|Pfizer kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.12.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|45,86
|-0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.