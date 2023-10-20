Pfizer Secures FDA Approval For Penbraya

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the FDA had approved its vaccine Penbraya, the first and only pentavalent vaccine that provides the broadest serogroup coverage of any meningococcal vaccine in individuals 10 through 25 years of age. The company stated that Penbraya uses the ingredients from two different meningococcal vaccines, Trumenba and Nimenrix to provide protection against the five most common meningococcal serogroups (A, B, C, W, and Y) that are responsible for most invasive meningococci disease around the world.

The FDA's approval is based on data from Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, which revealed that Penbraya had a strong immunogenicity profile across all serogroup groups and was well tolerated with a positive safety profile.

Meningococcal disease is a serious illness that can lead to death in a matter of hours and, for survivors, can result in life-altering, significant long-term disabilities.