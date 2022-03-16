Pfizer Seeks Emergency Use Authorization In U.S. For Second COVID-19 Booster Dose

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years and older.

The companies said that they have submitted an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of an additional booster dose for the age group who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The submission was based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the Omicron variant was widely circulating.

The data showed rates of confirmed infections were 2 times lower and rates of severe illness were 4 times lower among individuals who received an additional booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine compared to individuals who received only an initial booster.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is currently authorized as a single booster dose administered at least five months after completion of a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) to individuals 12 years of age and older. A single booster dose can also be administered to individuals 18 years of age and older who have completed primary vaccination with another authorized or approved COVID-19 Vaccine.