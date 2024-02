Pfizer Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

With Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock hovering near a five-year low, one analyst has just started coverage of the pharmaceutical giant and is telling investors it's time to buy. In a report released last week, Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan said he believes Pfizer is worth $36 per share. That would represent a gain of about 30% from Friday's closing price.Pfizer's cash generated from operations soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its share price soared along with it. But Pfizer stock has dropped by more than 50% from its pandemic-era high as investors wondered if, and how, it could resume growth.Guggenheim's Divan thinks the company does have a path back to growth though. He believes that near-term financial estimates for the company could be too conservative as it commercializes treatments for cancer and respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel