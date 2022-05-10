|
10.05.2022 18:25:06
Pfizer to acquire HBM portfolio company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in USD 11.6 billion deal
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
HBM Healthcare Investments today announces that its portfolio company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: BHVN) will be acquired by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for USD 11.6 billion in cash. The acquisition price of USD 148.50 per Biohaven share represents a premium of approximately 78 percent to the closing share price on 9 May 2022. Biohaven shareholders will also receive shares in "New Biohaven", a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP pipeline compounds in development.
HBM Healthcare Investments holds around 0.45 million shares in Biohaven with a total value of USD 67 million based on the acquisition price. Following the acquisition of Sierra Oncology by GlaxoSmithKline in April and of Zogenix by UCB in January, this is the third acquisition from HBM Healthcare Investments' portfolio of listed companies in the current calendar year 2022.
