01.08.2024 10:20:00

Pfizer to Buy a GLP-1 Drugmaker? Here's Why You Shouldn't Count on That Happening

The anti-obesity drug market could be worth a staggering $100 billion, according to some analysts. That's a huge growth opportunity, and it's a reason why many top drugmakers in the world are spending feverishly on new weight loss drugs, as they know it could propel their stocks to record levels. You only need to look as far as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk as examples of that. Each company owns some of the most popular weight loss drugs in the market and is also the two most valuable healthcare stocks in the world.One company that's lagging behind in that market right now is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It doesn't have a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) drug which could generate billions in revenue in the near future. It does have a promising product in development, danuglipron, but that could still take years before it becomes available -- and that's assuming it obtains regulatory approval.The easier option may be for Pfizer to simply acquire a company that is further along in developing a GLP-1 drug. Pfizer hasn't been shy about pursuing acquisitions in the past, so many investors could be expecting this scenario. But here's why it's not likely to happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

