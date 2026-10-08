Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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08.10.2026 15:15:00
Pfizer Trades Under 10 Times Forward Earnings With a Yield Near 6%. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is offering a dividend yield of roughly 6% today. That is well above the roughly 1% yield on offer from the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the 1.4% average yield of pharmaceutical stocks. There are good reasons for the negative view of Pfizer, but investors may be ignoring the company's over 100-year history of success. Here's why you may want to consider buying this out-of-favor dividend stock while others are fearful.
Pfizer's stock rocketed higher during the coronavirus pandemic, as investors myopically focused on the company's COVID vaccine. When COVID turned out to be a less serious long-term threat than originally believed, Wall Street dumped Pfizer. At this point, the stock is down more than 50% from its 2021 high. That is a big part of the story behind the high yield.
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Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|11 270,00
|1,99%
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,81
|-0,72%
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