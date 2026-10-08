Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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08.10.2026 15:15:00

Pfizer Trades Under 10 Times Forward Earnings With a Yield Near 6%. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is offering a dividend yield of roughly 6% today. That is well above the roughly 1% yield on offer from the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the 1.4% average yield of pharmaceutical stocks. There are good reasons for the negative view of Pfizer, but investors may be ignoring the company's over 100-year history of success. Here's why you may want to consider buying this out-of-favor dividend stock while others are fearful.

Pfizer's stock rocketed higher during the coronavirus pandemic, as investors myopically focused on the company's COVID vaccine. When COVID turned out to be a less serious long-term threat than originally believed, Wall Street dumped Pfizer. At this point, the stock is down more than 50% from its 2021 high. That is a big part of the story behind the high yield.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 11 270,00 1,99% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 24,81 -0,72% Pfizer Inc.

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