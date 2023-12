Pfizer's 2024 Outlook Disappointed Wall Street, But Where Will the Stock Be in 5 Years?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was a top performer when the U.S. government was shoveling COVID-related revenue in its direction. Unfortunately, the past year hasn't been nearly as kind. The former high-flying stock has fallen by about 41% in 2023, and the year ahead isn't shaping up to be its best.Pfizer's stock price fell sharply on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after management issued guidance for 2024 that wasn't nearly as good as Wall Street expected.Pfizer stock fell about 8% when the market opened on Dec. 13 in a knee-jerk reaction to forward-looking estimates that didn't align with Wall Street's predictions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel