10.02.2023 22:30:47

Pfizer's Atopic Dermatitis Drug Cibinqo Label Expanded In U.S. To Include Adolescents

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for Cibinqo (abrocitinib), expanding its indication to include adolescents (12 to <18 years) with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

Cibinqo was previously approved only for the treatment of adults 18 years and older.

Cibinqo is an oral inhibitor of Janus kinase (JAK) 1. Inhibition of JAK1 is thought to modulate multiple cytokines involved in pathophysiology of AD, including interleukin (IL)-4, IL-13, IL-31, IL-22, and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP).

To date, Cibinqo has received marketing authorization in the U.S., the European Union, Great Britain, and other countries, and has launched in Germany, Japan, China, and more than 20 other markets worldwide.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defects. Most people know atopic dermatitis is a skin condition, but many don't realize it can be caused in part by an abnormal immune response beneath the skin.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

07.02.23 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.02.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
01.02.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 41,12 0,44% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen