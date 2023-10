Pfizer's Dividend Yield Is Now 5%. Is the Stock a No-Brainer Buy for Income Investors?

Did you know that if you have a high-yielding dividend stock that pays 5%, investing just $20,000 would be enough to generate $1,000 in annual dividend income? High-yielding stocks can be extremely valuable in helping to grow your portfolio.One top healthcare stock that provides investors with a yield of more than 5% today is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Investors have turned bearish on the stock this year, and that has sent its yield up. Here's a closer look at what has investors down on the stock and whether it could potentially be a good buy right now .On Oct. 13, Pfizer released an updated guidance, and it was all-around bad news for the company's investors. This year, the company projects its top line will be within a range of $58 billion to $61 billion. Previously, the company was expecting its revenue to total between $67 billion and $70 billion. Overall, it amounts to a $9 billion reduction on both the high end and low end of the previous forecast.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel