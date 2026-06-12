Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
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12.06.2026 18:32:00
Pfizer's New Weight-Loss Data Just Gave Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Investors Something to Worry About
Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are still the two titans of the weight loss drug market, to be sure. Lilly sold $13.5 billion worth of GLP-1-based Zepbound last year, while Novo reported revenue of more than $30 billion (U.S.) from its anti-obesity drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, with its weight loss arm experiencing year-over-year sales growth of more than 26%.As is so often the case, though, would-be competitors aren't simply letting market leaders have unfettered access to a market that Morgan Stanley now believes will grow to a stunning $150 billion per year by 2035.Drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is throwing its hat into the ring as well, recently offering a developmental update that should concern Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and the shareholders of this weight-loss drug duopoly. Let's see what this could mean for all three companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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