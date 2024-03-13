|
13.03.2024 09:43:56
Pfizer's PREVENAR 20 Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine For Infants And Children Gets EU Approval
(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for active immunization in infants and children against pneumococcal disease.
The vaccine is marketed in the European Union under the brand name PREVENAR 20 for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants, children and adolescents from 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age.
The latest authorization follows the recent positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP. The authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.
It also follows the approval of PREVNAR 20 for infants and children by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2023, and approvals in several other countries including Canada, Australia and Brazil.
The EC authorization of PREVENAR 20 is based on evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial program comprised of four core pediatric studies, which helped to expand the data on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine.
The company further said that regulatory applications for PREVENAR 20 for the pediatric indication have been submitted to additional countries around the world.
Pfizer noted that in February 2022, the European Commission Decision was adopted for APEXXNAR (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 S. pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older.
Pfizer is changing the tradename of APEXXNAR to PREVENAR 20 following the expansion of its indication to include individuals from 6 weeks of age and older.
