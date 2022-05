Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Due to its clinically proven ability to keep 89% of high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral pill called Paxlovid is one of the hottest and most lucrative drugs of 2022. But after a whiff with its first-quarter sales, a miss with one of its ongoing clinical trials, and spiraling rumors of patients experiencing rebounds immediately after concluding treatment, it's reasonable for investors to start seeing a few cracks in the medicine's still-forming reputation.What's more, Paxlovid makes up a significant portion of the company's revenue growth, though it's nowhere near the weight of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Do the latest issues portend a disaster down the line, or are they merely the drug's growing pains?