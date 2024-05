Pfizer's Stock Is a Buy. Here Are Six Reasons Why.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock is an investing enigma. The drugmaker's shares have printed fresh 52-week lows consistently over the past two years, putting its stock in serious bargain territory. Speaking to this point, Pfizer's stock trades at around 11 times forward earnings.On the other hand, its big-pharma peer group averages 17 on this key valuation metric. Its dividend has also mushroomed this year, touching the 6.3% mark at its high water point earlier this year.Thanks to its rock-bottom valuation and sky-high yield, Pfizer has become a hotly debated topic in the investing community. Some investors see the stock as deeply undervalued, reflecting an overly skeptical market. In contrast, others view the drugmaker's shares as a value trap. Pfizer, after all, spent tens of billions of its pandemic windfall on bringing in new assets and still isn't expected to post above-average top-line growth for its peer group over the balance of the decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel