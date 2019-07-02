PFU recognized as a top Hyland partner

Hyland commends PFU for helping organizations streamline business processes

TOKYO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Japanese technology service providers, PFU Limited, have received 2019 Platinum Partner status from Hyland for 2018 business success. PFU have won the Platinum partner award four years in a row, joining 14 prestigious global resellers to achieve Platinum status.

"Our partners play an extremely important part of our local sales ecosystem and are held to the highest standards," said Bill Kavanaugh, vice president of sales at Hyland. "These annual awards shed light on the hard work and dedication to the success of Hyland's content services product portfolio and PFU's commitment to developing, implementing, and supporting mission-critical solutions that solve a wide range of business challenges."

PFU has represented Hyland in Japan for fifteen years, deploying OnBase and other Hyland solutions across a wide variety of markets including insurance, manufacturing and retail.

Director for APAC at Hyland, Eugene Chng, said of the award: "A sincere congratulations to the PFU team for achieving yet another Platinum Partner award for 2018. We value our long term partnership, and it is through this symbiotic relationship that we have been able to achieve such success over the last few years. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership with PFU in 2019."

Click here for an image of Miyachi-san, Director, Document Service at PFU Limited.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners worldwide. These organisations provide expertise and hands-on support for OnBase, as well as the many complementary technologies that make up content services solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, as well as receiving continuous OnBase training and the backing of Hyland, a highly respected, channel-friendly vendor.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organisations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organisations to digitise their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Luke Frost (for Hyland in APAC)

Luke.frost@prdeadlines.com.au

SOURCE Hyland