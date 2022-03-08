PGE highlights Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress in 2021 report

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric (PGE) released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual report that highlights PGE's programs leading the clean energy future which includes its commitment to sustainability. This year's report showcases key strategic projects that support the company's progress toward a sustainable future and advancing equity and wellbeing for customers, employees, and communities.

"Sustainability is core to our business at PGE and we view it is a long-term approach to our decarbonization strategy and decision-making that reflects our economic, environmental, and social responsibilities," said Kristen Sheeran, PGE's Director of Sustainability Strategy. "PGE is committed to creating an Oregon in which all our customers, employees, and communities can thrive, and this year's report shows the progress we have made and the impact we have had. We have ambitious goals but are well on our way to meet them."

The events of the past year, including the ongoing pandemic, social unrest, economic uncertainty, and extreme weather events underscore how important it is for PGE's business to be grounded in ESG values and priorities. Among the many focus areas this report covers, key highlights include:

Decarbonization efforts to achieve an 80% reduction in emissions by 2030 on a path toward 100% emissions free energy served to Oregon customers by 2040.

Expanded clean energy options for customers and renewable energy corporate partnerships.

Increased commitment to the community through volunteerism, donations, and local partnerships.

Equitable hiring, training, and retention practices to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Revised Board oversight to address risks and opportunities related to climate change and PGE's decarbonization strategy.

To view the full ESG Report please visit portlandgeneral.com/sustainability.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For more than 130 years, PGE has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to Oregonians. PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE is committed to achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2021, PGE, employees, retirees, and the PGE Foundation donated $4.8 million and volunteered 15,760 hours with more than 300 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

