|
15.07.2022 08:00:00
PGS and deepC Store Sign Share Subscription Agreement
15
July, 2022: PGS and deepC Store Limited ("dCS”) have entered into a Subscription Agreement ("Agreement”) for dCS to issue shares to PGS in exchange for PGS providing geological and geophysical advisory services. Parties also agreed to explore broader collaboration opportunities in the Asia Pacific region for co-developing commercial scale Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS”) projects.
As a result of the Agreement, PGS will become a major shareholder in dCS. dCS is actively pursuing greenhouse gas storage acreage and this Agreement complements a recently awarded A$5MM Australian Government grant that enables scaling of dCS efforts to commence Pre-FEED on the first offshore floating CCS project ("CStore1”).
Barrett Cameron, Senior Vice President of PGS (left); Jack Sato, Chairman of dCS (right).
"Together with our partners PGS is forging a new industry to enable safe and efficient carbon storage offshore. Asia Pacific region is one of the key markets where carbon capture and storage enables a path to net-zero. We are delighted to conclude this agreement with dCS and look forward to supporting dCS in unlocking the potential of CCS value chain in the region.” says Berit Osnes, EVP New Energy of PGS.
"We are pleased to welcome PGS as our new shareholder. Participation of the leading company in marine geophysics industry further endorses dCS's business model and development of CStore1. Further, this valued partnership demonstrates our commitment to develop a leading CCS business in the Asia Pacific region,” says Jack Sato, Chairman of dCS.
|FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT:
|Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35
FOR DETAILS DCS, CONTACT:
Daein Cha, Managing Director and CEO
getintouch@deepcstore.com
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company and operates on a world-wide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. PGS’ headquarters is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit www.pgs.com.
dCS is a commercial scale CCS project developer and operator. For more information about dCS visit www.deepcstore.com
--END--
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
|0,57
|-2,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.