PGS and TGS Expand MultiClient Coverage Offshore Canada

May 12, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has, in partnership with TGS, secured pre-funding for the South Bank phase II MultiClient project offshore Canada, extending on the South Bank phase I survey acquired in 2020. The Ramform Titan will mobilize for the survey in the second half of May and acquisition is scheduled to complete in the first half of September.



"We experience continued exploration interest offshore Canada, and this is the 12th consecutive year of MultiClient GeoStreamer data acquisition in the region. The South Bank phase II MultiClient survey expands our 3D data coverage in Southeast Newfoundland and will cover acreage included in the 2022 Call for Bids licensing round,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

"The TGS and PGS joint venture continues to successfully provide the industry with high quality data and insights ahead of scheduled lease rounds. The South Bank 3D phase II survey will help clients with the evaluation of the blocks available in the round this November and accelerate drill decisions,” says CEO at TGS, Kristian Johansen.





FOR DETAILS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

