PGS ASA: Awarded Northern Lights CO2 Storage Acquisition Contract

January 19, 2022: Oslo, Norway, PGS is awarded a seismic acquisition contract for CO 2 storage offshore Norway by Equinor on behalf of Northern Lights JV DA. Acquisition is scheduled to start in Q2 2022 and has a duration of approximately 1 month.



"Northern Lights is one of the pioneering CO 2 transport and storage companies in Europe and we are proud to contribute with our technology to their groundbreaking efforts. We established our New Energy business area early 2021 and made MultiClient data sales during the year for development of CO 2 storage projects. I am very pleased to see that we now are taking another step in being awarded this data acquisition contract for Northern Lights,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

