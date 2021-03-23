PGS ASA: Calling Notice 2021 Annual General Meeting

March 23, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 21, 2021 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms for PGS 2021 Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com .

Due to restriction and advice from Norwegian authorities in relation to Covid-19, the Annual General Meeting will be held virtually and be available online via "Lumi AGM”. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smart phones, pads, lap-tops or stationary computers. For instructions on how to attend go to www.pgs.com .

For details, contact: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments