|
23.03.2021 15:00:00
PGS ASA: Calling Notice 2021 Annual General Meeting
March 23, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 21, 2021 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms for PGS 2021 Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com.
Due to restriction and advice from Norwegian authorities in relation to Covid-19, the Annual General Meeting will be held virtually and be available online via "Lumi AGM”. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smart phones, pads, lap-tops or stationary computers. For instructions on how to attend go to www.pgs.com.
For details, contact: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.21
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.20
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.20
|Ausblick: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)