PGS ASA: Completion of share buy-back

22 June, 2022 – Reference is made to the stock exchange release by PGS ASA (the «Company») on 22 June 2022 regarding the initiation of a share buy-back program to cover settlement of Performance based Restricted Stock Units under the Company’s 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.



On 22 June 2022, PGS ASA has purchased a total of 500,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 7.2583 per share, and the Company has now completed the buy-back program.

Date on which the buy-back program was announced: 22 June 2022

Duration of the buy-back program: Until 22 June 2022 (originally no later than 24 June 2022, however the program was completed before the deadline)

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK Total daily transaction value (NOK) 22 June 2022 500 000 7.2583 3 629 150.0 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 0 n.a. n.a. Accumulated under the buy-back program 500 000 7.2583 3 629 150.0

Following the completion of the above transactions, PGS ASA owns a total of 500,590 own shares, corresponding to 0.08% of the Company’s share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back program that have been carried out under the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

This is information that PGS ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment