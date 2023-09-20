|
20.09.2023 10:23:14
PGS ASA – NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED
Oslo, 20 September 2023
PGS ASA ("PGS” or the "Company”) refers to the announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding a successfully placed private placement (the "Private Placement") of 45,760,726 new ordinary shares in the Company.
The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today 20 September 2023. Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the issued share capital of the Company is NOK 2,865,931,320 comprising 955,310,440 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00.
Contacts:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35
***
PGS is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.
