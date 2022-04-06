PGS Releases Data from Cyprus Vision Phase One and Commences Phase Two

First data is ready on phase one of the Cyprus Vision data rejuvenation product and work has started on phase two. This project, to create a 20 000 sq. km contiguous, modern seismic data volume in the Cyprus EEZ, is carried out in partnership with the Cypriot Ministry for Energy, Commerce and Industry.



Phase one, which began in May 2021, creates a seamless 3D seismic volume of 14 750 sq. km KPSDM for Cyprus offshore blocks 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Processing and velocity model building are complete, and the raw data is now available for viewing. Final data volumes will be ready in June 2022.

"Cyprus has attracted strong industry interest in its context in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. Multiple commercial gas discoveries have been made in recent years, most notably Zohr in Egypt, and similar Cypriot discoveries Calypso and Glaucus. There is also the possibility of presalt Miocene sand-hosted reservoirs," says Joshua May, PGS Business Development Manager Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East.

Full stack KPSDM image within the Cyprus Vision volume, displaying typical, deformed Messinian salt together with a thick presalt sediment section.





Cyprus Vision Phase Two Begins

PGS has started the second phase of the project to add another 6 000 sq. km rejuvenated KPSDM data. Phase two will add coverage in Blocks 2, 3 and 9. This will be matched and merged with the data from phase one to create more than 20 000 sq. km of contiguous, modern seismic data in the Cyprus EEZ. The full reprocessed Cyprus Vision volume, delivered on a common grid, will be available in Q1 2023.

Phase Two will add another 6 000 sq. km of KPSDM data over Blocks 2, 3 and 9, expanding Cyprus Vision to cover 20 000 sq. km

Find Out More