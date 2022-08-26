|
26.08.2022 08:00:00
PGS Signs Multi-Year MultiClient Library Access Agreement with Shell
26 August 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS and Shell have entered into a multi-year agreement for access to a significant part of PGS’ MultiClient Data Library.
Over the last two years, PGS has developed and invested in a strategic cloud-based solution architecture that can serve MultiClient subsurface data to clients. This capability, enabling enterprise access, is unique within the industry and will improve exploration workflows for energy companies, and accelerate their strategic decisions.
Rapid and easy access at scale to the PGS MultiClient library will play an important part in supporting Shell’s near-term exploration strategy. It will drive workflow efficiencies, enabling the Shell exploration teams to spend more time to focus on the data and to make rapid informed decisions in a fast-changing exploration landscape.
Nathan Oliver, Executive Vice President of Sales & Services at PGS states, "We are delighted that PGS’ data library has attracted this commitment from an active supermajor. This contract recognizes the value of PGS breadth and depth of subsurface data in key basins to our client base. This innovative model enables Shell to capitalize on a friction-free data access and delivery model.”
For details, contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.
