PGS Webcast Details for Q1 2024 Presentation

April 22, 2024, Oslo, Norway: PGS will publish its Q1 2024 results on Wednesday May 8, at 07:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com. 

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO and Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO will present the results the same day at 08:00am CEST at House of Oslo Conference Center, Ruseløkkveien 34, 0251 Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240508_13/

Webcast YouTube link:
https://youtube.com/live/Ih6Y-MUcXhw?feature=share

A replay of the webcast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

