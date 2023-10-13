13.10.2023 14:04:47

PGS Webcast Details for Q3 2023 Presentation

October 13, 2023 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q3 2023 results on Thursday October 26 at approximately 07:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com. 

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results the same day at 10:00am CEST at PGS' headquarters, Lilleakerveien 4C, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will also be webcasted live. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20231026_14/

Webcast YouTube link:
https://youtube.com/live/Bu8q4oI6CuU?feature=share

A replay of the webcast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

--END--

 


