30.01.2024 10:10:48
PGS Webcast Details for Q4 2023 Presentation
January 30, 2024, Oslo, Norway: PGS will publish its Q4 2023 results on Thursday, February 15 at approximately 07:00 am Central European Time (CET).
The earnings release and the presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and PGS’ website www.pgs.com.
Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO, and Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO will present the results the same day at 10:30 am CET at House of Oslo Conference Center, Ruseløkkveien 34, 0251 Oslo, Norway.
The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS’ website www.pgs.com.
Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240215_22/
Webcast YouTube link:
https://youtube.com/live/zwnpPDoUWZQ?feature=share
A webcast replay will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35
***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS” or "the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarters is in Oslo, Norway, and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.
--END--
