PGT Innovations acknowledged with Large Business Award

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently received the Large Business Award from The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce during its 32nd annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005558/en/

PGT Innovations’ Tampa facility, accepting the Large Business Award at the 32nd annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations’ Tampa facility, accepting the Large Business Award at the 32nd annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Don Vichitvongsa, Vice President of Operations for PGT Innovations’ Tampa facility, accepting the Large Business Award at the 32nd annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

Held on June 17, the event honored 27 businesses across nine categories.

As the award recipient for the large business category, PGT Innovations was recognized for exceeding targets for growth and financial performance, demonstrating an understanding of competitors, customers, and the markets they operate in, and having the foundations in place for continued success.?

The other Small Business Awards’ categories were Medium Business, Small Business, Community Impact, Minority Business, Non-Profit, Rising Star, Woman-Owned Business, and Workforce Development and Innovation.

"It’s a great honor to be recognized with this award,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "The success we’ve achieved is a direct reflection of the unwavering tenacity, incredible ability to innovate solutions, and astounding commitment to excellence of our 5,500 PGT Innovations team members. We’re grateful to have them as part of our organization and to be able to operate in communities such as Sarasota County that provide so much support to businesses.”

In 2020, PGT Innovations received the Workforce Innovation Award from the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce during its 30th annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards.

Founded in Florida, PGT Innovations has offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and retail stores in 29 locations across the Southeast; Texas; Phoenix, AZ; and Southern California. As the largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors in Florida, the organization maintains a steadfast commitment on serving their team members, customers, and community; leading the industry with continuous innovation; and thriving so as to continue providing opportunities for its team, customers, and shareholders.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005558/en/