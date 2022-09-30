PGT Innovations distributes relief supplies to team members and confirms zero damage to its Florida facilities

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is providing assistance to its employees and dealers as they recover from Hurricane Ian. As one of the largest manufacturers in the state of Florida, with corporate headquarters in Venice, production facilities in Tampa, Venice, Fort Myers, Hialeah, and Medley, and approximately 4,300 team members in the state, the Company is also providing an update on its operations following the storm.

Relief efforts in Venice and Fort Myers (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our first priority in a time like this is the well-being of our team members, their families, and our community,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "As we watched the storm coming our way, our PGT Innovations Hurricane Relief Team was already in the process of securing provisions and organizing relief efforts down the Gulf Coast. Today, the team is mobilizing to assist those who were affected by this devastating storm. Our goal is that the support and supplies we provide will help our team members and community know that they are not in this alone, and that there are companies who will be there to help them rebuild their homes, communities, and their lives."

PGT Innovations reports that its facilities, plants and inventories were not damaged in the storm. The Company’s facilities in Venice and Fort Myers plan to resume limited production on Saturday and full production on Monday. Its Tampa facility will also resume full production on Monday, and its Hialeah and Medley facilities had no interruption in production.

In the past 24 hours, the Company has taken a number of actions to respond to those who were impacted by the storm, including:

Rescuing stranded team members and their families from flooded areas via kayaks, paddleboards and boats.

Hosting distribution events at the Company’s plant locations in Venice and Fort Myers on Friday, September 30, to provide essential relief supplies for team members. Items distributed included generators, chainsaws, water, batteries, tarps, first aid kits, and more.

Delivering essential relief supplies to team members not able to travel to the distribution sites.

Dispatching task force groups to assist with home repair and delivery of supplies.

Offering extra Volunteer Paid Time Off to team members who can help with recovery efforts.

Offering Family Fund loans for its team members who have significant damage to their homes or property.

"It's truly heartbreaking to see the devastating impact to our beautiful communities from this storm,” Jackson said. "At the same time, we are so thankful to have resources to help them rebuild and encouraged by the outpouring of support we have seen demonstrated from our team members related to these efforts. Many of our folks remember going through a similar experience with Hurricane Charley, and – as a company – PGT Innovations has been involved with many relief efforts over the years. If we have learned anything from those times, it is to have hope, believe that we will get through this, and know that we are stronger together."

