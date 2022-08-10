PGT Innovations Opens First NewSouth Window Solutions Showroom in Atlanta

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, opened its flagship NewSouth Window Solutions showroom last week in Atlanta with fanfare and a donation of over $180,000 in windows and sliding glass doors to the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity.

PGT Innovations, cutting the ribbon alongside team members from PGT Innovations and NewSouth Window Solutions during the grand opening event (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations, cutting the ribbon alongside team members from PGT Innovations and NewSouth Window Solutions during the grand opening event (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations, cutting the ribbon alongside team members from PGT Innovations and NewSouth Window Solutions during the grand opening event (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 3305 Breckinridge Blvd. in Building 2, Suite 134 in Duluth, the showroom is NewSouth’s first in Georgia. The 4,500-square-foot showroom features NewSouth window and door products, including single hung, double hung, horizontal slider, and picture windows, as well as sliding glass patio doors and entry doors.

"This showroom marks another significant step in our organization’s geographic growth strategy and our mission to provide solutions that enhance people’s lives,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "We’re incredibly excited for the opportunity to serve Atlanta homeowners by offering a streamlined purchase experience and exceptional window and door products through NewSouth Window Solutions.”

Customers who attended the event and brought their window and door measurements were able to take advantage of grand opening promotions, as well as NewSouth’s "Buy More Save More” promotion, which continues to be available for a limited time.

Also during the event, Jeff Jackson and Earl Rahn, NewSouth Window Solutions President, presented a donation of 26 sliding door units and 111 windows to the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity at the event.

"Serving is one of our core values at PGT Innovations, and we continuously look for ways to give back to communities that we operate in,” said Jackson. "Habitat for Humanity has been a great partner to several of our other locations, so we were thrilled to be able to expand that partnership with the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity.”

"Over the past two years, our team has nearly doubled our volume of products sold through our ReStore thanks to the generosity of our private and corporate donors,” said Robert Cox, Director of Retail for Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. "Through our new partnership with New South Window Solutions, we can offer an even wider selection of products to our local homeowners and businesses. Proceeds from these donated items will further our ability to build more homes and continue our legacy of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.”

With NewSouth Window Solutions, homeowners are able to see, feel, and operate full sized windows and doors at the showroom, work directly with a NewSouth Window representative throughout the entire process, have their products installed by a NewSouth Window team, and be protected with a lifetime warranty. Homeowners can begin the process by visiting the showroom or scheduling an in-home consultation with a NewSouth Window representative to learn more about the brand’s cutting-edge technology, unwavering commitment to customer service, impeccable quality, and energy conservation.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 16 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

