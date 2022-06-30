PGT Innovations Opens New Skye Walls Flagship Showroom in San Diego

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, opened its new flagship Skye Walls home renovation showroom last week in San Diego, California with fanfare and promotions.

Located at 8990 Miramar Road in Suite 270, the new showroom features bi-fold doors, multi-slide doors, and hinged glass doors from Western Window Systems, a PGT Innovations brand, and an award-winning manufacturer of window and door products that combine superior craftsmanship and timeless design.

"Our new Skye Walls home renovation showroom will uniquely serve the tremendous demand of Southern California’s home renovation market, as well as further support our organization’s geographic growth strategy,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Since Skye Walls launched in 2019, it has gained the attention of the market with its services that are redefining what a home renovation looks like, and we’re excited to see this new showroom continue to expand our family of brands in the Western United States.”

With Skye Walls, the remodel process is streamlined for homeowners, as the entire scope of the project – conceptualization, design, engineering, demolition, installation, inspections – is handled from start to finish by one team. Products from Western Window Systems and Anlin Windows and Doors are available to use in Skye Walls renovation project to seamlessly blend the indoors with the outdoors and expand living areas.

Homeowners in the Southern California area are encouraged to visit Skye Walls’ website at SkyeWallsByWWS.com to explore the products and process, see stories from other homeowners who have transformed their homes, and schedule an in-home consultation with a Skye Walls representative to discover the possibilities available for their homes.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Skye Walls

Skye Walls creates customizable moving glass walls that transform your home through eliminating the barrier between indoors and outdoors. Our moving glass walls revolutionize how you experience your home in ways you never thought possible by inviting in fresh air, natural light, and beautiful views. The whole scope of the project is covered by your very own Skye Walls team from start to finish. Visit www.skyewallsbywws.com.

