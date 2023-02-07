|
07.02.2023 16:29:15
PGT Innovations Rises 5% On Decision To Buy Back $250 Mln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - Shares of aluminum frame windows and doors maker PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company announced share buyback of up to $250 million through February 3, 2026.
"With our strong balance sheet and cash flow, we have the ability to invest in innovation and grow our business, while taking this action to return capital to shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, CEO.
PGTI, currently at $23.45, has traded in the range of $15.42-$23.89 in the last 1 year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PGT IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: PGT stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: PGT legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)