PGT Innovations Secures Spot on Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers List

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, was recently named on Forbes' America’s Best Midsize Employers list.

The complete list featured 1,000 organizations, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. PGT Innovations was one of only 28 companies in the engineering/manufacturing category, and the company ranked at No. 53 overall on the list of 500 midsize employers.

To compile the list, an independent survey was taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers. Survey participants rated how likely they would be to recommend their own workplace to friends and family, as well as nominate organizations other than their own. Ratings were based on many factors including company culture, development opportunities, compensation, working conditions, and the employer's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Since our start in 1980, our PGT Innovations team members have been at the core of our success as a company,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Thanks to their steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation, we have continued to thrive. It's our goal to have them come to work every day knowing that they are appreciated and work for a company who cares about them and their family. We are truly proud to hold this leadership position in our market among the other high-performing midsize employers in the U.S.''

PGT Innovations has approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S. to support its 29 facilities, which include manufacturing plants, glass plants, brand retail stores, warehouses, and install offices. The manufacturer offers a robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement, internal programs for skills training, paid time off, volunteer time off, profit sharing, an employee stock purchase program, and employee assistance programs.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

