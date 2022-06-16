PGT Innovations Welcomes Visitors to Grand Opening Event for Skye Walls Showroom

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Skye Walls home renovation showroom, next week in San Diego.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005920/en/

After photo of customer's outdoor space transformed by Skye Walls (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 8990 Miramar Road in Suite 270, the new showroom will serve as a flagship Skye Walls location and feature bi-fold doors, multi-slide doors, and hinged glass doors from Western Window Systems, a PGT Innovations brand and an award-winning manufacturer of window and door products that combine superior craftsmanship and timeless design.

A grand opening event will be held at the new showroom on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will have refreshments, light snacks, and a sweepstakes with prizes, which include gift cards from local businesses and a $3,000 grand prize gift card for new patio furniture.

"This showroom will provide homeowners with an opportunity to view and interact with a variety of Western Window Systems’ extraordinary product styles, including a 20-foot wide multi-slide door, all in one location,” said Mike Wothe, President of PGT Innovations’ Western Division. "Furthermore, our Skye Walls team provides a unique and invaluable service to homeowners – helping them reimagine and transform the spaces within their homes with taller and wider views that allow them to blend the indoors with the outdoors and expand their living areas.”

With Skye Walls, the remodel process is streamlined for homeowners, as the entire scope of the project – conceptualization, design, engineering, demolition, installation, inspections, etc. – is handled from start to finish by one team.

Prior to the showroom’s grand opening event, homeowners in the Southern California area are invited to visit the Skye Walls website to schedule an in-home consultation with a Skye Walls representative to explore the possibilities available for their homes.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Skye Walls

Skye Walls creates customizable moving glass walls that transform your home through eliminating the barrier between indoors and outdoors. Our moving glass walls revolutionize how you experience your home in ways you never thought possible by inviting in fresh air, natural light, and beautiful views. The whole scope of the project is covered by your very own Skye Walls team from start to finish.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005920/en/